Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and William Duke of Cambridge have shared a sweet Mother’s Day tribute on their Instagram page. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Parenting

Kate shares sweet Mother’s Day tribute

by The Sun
23rd Mar 2020 5:45 AM

Posting on their Kensington Royal Instagram account this morning, William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, shared a series of unseen family photos as well as Prince George's sweet handmade card he made for his mother.

According to The Sun, the first photo shows the royal couple giving their two eldest children piggybacks as they race around in the garden outside their Norfolk home.

The heartwarming photo - which has previously never been shared - is an out-take from the Cambridge family's 2018 Christmas card photoshoot.

What's more, the couple also used the thoughtful post to pay tribute to their own mothers Princess Diana and Carole Middleton.

 

The second photo shows a young Prince William throwing his arms around his beaming mother while Prince Harry cuddles up next to her.

Meanwhile, Kate has also shared a photo of her mother Carole cuddling her as baby taken in 1982.

The final photo is a sweet picture of the handmade card Prince George made for his mother Kate to celebrate the day.

Expressing sympathy for families who are spending the day apart as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the couple wrote: "To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart - we are thinking of you all at this difficult time. Happy Mother's Day."

 

 

Princess Diana with her sons Prince William (left) and Prince Harry. Kate Middleton and William included Diana in their Mother’s Day tribute. Picture: Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images
Earlier this week, The Sun revealed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are now being homeschooled in London after their school St Thomas's closed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In more Royal Family news, Prince Harry is 'concerned' about The Queen as he and Meghan Markle self-isolate in Canadian mansion.

And this is the awkward moment The Queen doesn't recognise a painting of her and her father.

Plus The Queen has her own poet who she pays with 720 bottles of sherry when they are appointed.

 

This story first appeared in The Sun and is republished with permission.

 

 

 

 

