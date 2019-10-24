Kate Ritchie’s husband doesn’t front court over AVO

Kate Ritchie's husband has not fronted court as police seek a restraining order against him on behalf of the Sydney radio presenter.

Former NRL player Stuart Webb is banned from approaching Richie for at least 12 hours after drinking alcohol or taking drugs under a police-issued temporary apprehended violence order.

The 39-year-old was not required to appear at Waverley Local Court on Thursday when his lawyer adjourned the matter until November 7.

Ritchie, who won two Gold Logie Awards for her role on hit TV series Home And Away, also did not come to court.

No charges had been laid against Webb. Police are still investigating "an incident at a home in Randwick" involving the ex-TV soap star on October 17.

Webb mustn't assault, threaten or damage the property of Ritchie or their four-year-old daughter under the interim order.

The Nova radio host was spotted on Sunday wearing her diamond wedding ring as she returned to Sydney from the Australian Commercial Radio Awards in Brisbane.

In March Webb was charged with mid range drink driving after he was pulled over by police for allegedly running a red light near their Randwick home. He is yet to enter a plea.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.