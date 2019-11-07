Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kate Ritchie 6th Wedding Anniversary Photo
Kate Ritchie 6th Wedding Anniversary Photo
Celebrity

Kate Ritchie’s husband agrees to AVO

7th Nov 2019 12:18 PM

Kate's Ritchie husband, former NRL player Stuart Webb, has agreed to an apprehended violence order in court today.

The AVO prevents Webb from assaulting, threatening, stalking or harassing the former Home and Away star whom he married in 2010.

The couple have a five-year-old daughter together.

Webb also agreed not to approach or be in the company of his wife "for at least 12 hours after drinking alcohol or taking illicit drugs".

A police constable originally applied for the AVO on Ritchie's behalf on October 21 after an incident at the couple's Randwick home on October 17.

In court today Webb also received a 12-month community correction order in relation to a drink driving charge from March, according to Nine News.

The notoriously private Ritchie hasn't commented on the legal drama since it was made public.

She has continued to appear on Nova's national drive show Kate, Tim and Marty since the story broke and yesterday she shared the heartbreaking news that her dog, Mac, had died.

 

Stuart Webb and Kate Ritchie in 2012. Picture: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
Stuart Webb and Kate Ritchie in 2012. Picture: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

More Stories

avo celebrity entertainment kate ritchie stuart webb

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Catholic education sector commences ‘work ban’

        premium_icon Catholic education sector commences ‘work ban’

        Education THREE Bundaberg schools will join thousands of Catholic teachers around the state today, to take part in what is being referred to as a “work ban”.

        • 7th Nov 2019 11:00 AM
        Paradise Dam failing on multiple structural levels

        premium_icon Paradise Dam failing on multiple structural levels

        News Deafening silence as community heard true scale of issue

        Phoney iPhone fraudster evades huge Optus bill

        premium_icon Phoney iPhone fraudster evades huge Optus bill

        Crime Police are investigating a fraudulent matter, after a person allegedly used a fake...

        More than 40 people will appear in Bundaberg Court today

        premium_icon More than 40 people will appear in Bundaberg Court today

        Crime Each day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges. Here...