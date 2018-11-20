Kasey Chambers leads Golden Guitar nominations
KASEY Chambers leads this year's Golden Guitar nominations with her 12th studio album Campfire.
Inspired by the travels of her childhood and recorded with The Fireside Disciples - her dad Bill, guitarist Brandon Dodd and long-time family friend Alan Pigram (of The Pigram Brothers) - the wonderfully raw collaboration has earned the singer seven nominations in the 2019 Golden Guitar Awards.
This year's nominees across 15 categories were announced in Sydney today at an event hosted by Adam Brand and Amber Lawrence.
"Holy Moly!!! I can't believe we just got 7 Golden Guitar nominations for the Campfire album," Chambers posted on Instagram.
Four of those nods are for the album's lead single The Campfire Song, which features Pigram speaking in his native Yawuru language.
It's shaping up to be a big couple of months for Chambers, who will become the youngest woman inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame next week.
She's followed in the nominations tally by The Wolfe Brothers, who received five nods, and Grafton natives Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont.
The husband and wife duo scored four nominations for their first official collaboration Adam & Brooke, with the hit song Train Wreck up for Song of the Year and Single of the Year.
Queensland favourite Judah Kelly, the 2017 winner of The Voice, is also up for New Talent of the Year after releasing his country debut Real Good Time.
The 2019 Toyota Golden Guitar Awards will be held in Tamworth on Saturday, January 26.
Here are all the nominees:
ALT COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Imogen Clark - Collide
Tori Forsyth - Dawn of the Dark
Bennett, Bowtell & Urquhart - Weeds
Andrew Swift - Call Out for the Cavalry
Catherine Britt & The Cold Cold Hearts (self-titled)
CONTEMPORARY COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Missy Lancaster - Piece of Me
Travis Collins - Brave & The Broken
The Wolfe Brother - Country Heart
Brad Cox (self-titled)
Adam Eckersley & Brooke McClymont - Adam & Brooke
TRADITIONAL COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Graeme Connors - From The Backcountry
Adam Harvey - The Nashville Tapes
Kasey Chambers & The Fireside Disciples - Campfire
John Williamson - Butcherbird
Beccy Cole - Lioness
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
John Williamson
Graeme Connors
Travis Collins
Andrew Swift
Adam Harvey
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Beccy Cole
Imogen Clark
Tori Forsyth
Kristy Cox
Missy Lancaster
COUNTRY MUSIC CAPITAL NEWS GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR
Bennett, Bowtell & Urquhart
Kasey Chambers & The Fireside Disciples
The Wolfe Brothers
Catherine Britt & The Cold Cold Hearts
Adam Eckersely & Brooke McClymont
REGIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK VOCAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Bennett, Bowtell & Urquhart ft. Karl Broadie - Every Hello
Jayne Denham & Troy Kemp - Hung Up on You
Andrew Swift ft. Catherine Britt - Fire & Ice
Kasey Chambers & The Fireside Disciples ft. Alan Pigram - The Campfire Song
Adam Harvey ft. Lee Kernaghan - Three Rivers Hotel
BUSH BALLAD OF THE YEAR
Rex Dallas - Lady of the Road
John Williamson - Please Don't Forget Me
Allan Caswell - Feeding the Crew
Dean Perrett - Earn Your Spurs
Jeff Brown - After January Rains
HERITAGE SONG OF THE YEAR
Graeme Connors - Kimberley Frontier
Kasey Chambers & The Fireside Disciples ft. Alan Pigram - The Campfire Song
Adam Harvey - Those Holden Days
John Williamson - Buddy and Slim
Troy Cassar-Daley - Shadows on the Hill
COCA COLA INSTRUMENTAL OF THE YEAR
Montgomery Church - Middlingbank Road
Tommy Emmanuel - Wheelin' and Dealin'
Lindsay Waddington - Nullarbor
Mustered Courage - Back on the Horse
Runaway Dixie - Tele Rambler
BLUEGRASS RECORDING OF THE YEAR
The Weeping Willows ft. Allan Caswell - The Roses Fall
Kristy Cox - Ricochet
Hillbilly Goats - Gypsy Girl
Montgomery Church - I'm Gonna Love Her All the Time
Mustered Courage - Fire in Her Fingers
QANTAS NEW TALENT OF THE YEAR
Judah Kelly
Andrew Swift
Tori Forsyth
Imogen Clark
Brad Cox
APRA AMCOS SONG OF THE YEAR
Adam Eckersley & Brooke McClymont - Train Wreck
Troy Cassar-Daley - Wouldn't Change A Thing
The Wolfe Brothers - Ain't Seen It Yet
Kasey Chambers & The Fireside Disciples ft. Alan Pigram - The Campfire Song
Morgan Evans - Day Drunk
CMC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Kasey Chambers & The Fireside Disciples ft. Alan Pigram - The Campfire Song
The Wolfe Brothers - Ain't Seen It Yet
Travis Collins - Happy
Morgan Evans - Kiss Somebody
Fanny Lumsden - Elastic Waistband
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Morgan Evans - Day Drunk
Adam Eckersley & Brooke McClymont - Train Wreck
Kasey Chambers & The Fireside Disciples ft. Alan Pigram - The Campfire Song
The Wolfe Brothers - Ain't Seen It Yet
Travis Collins - High Horse