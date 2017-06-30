22°
Karts back in Bundy for school holiday weekend

30th Jun 2017 1:26 PM
ACTION: Bundy people can try go-karts.
RACING fans start your engines and head to the Bundaberg Kart Club's Dromeside Raceway today to race your mates.

Fastkarts have brought their 10 hire karts to Bundaberg for the weekend.

Spokesman John Grother said racing started from 10am Saturday and Sunday.

"Saturday we will race in one direction and the Sunday the other,” MrGrother said.

"This type of event is the perfect opportunity to come and try go-karting on a real racetrack and talk to us about racing karts with the Bundy Kart Club.

"Costs are $25 for a 15-minute race and if you have not raced with us before you will require a $5 licence which is valid for 12months.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  whatson

