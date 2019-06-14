Karters out to defend leads on home turf

DEFEND: Bundaberg's Ty Spence, racing ahead of Thomas Cooper, leads the KA3 Junior class in the Central Queensland series

MOTORSPORT: Four Bundaberg karters are hoping home-0ground advantage will help them maintain their title lead in the Central Queensland Series.

Bundaberg's Dromeside Raceway will host the second round of four in the series this weekend.

There will be eight classes races with locals leading four after notching up wins in the opening round of the series in Emerald in March.

Junior Ky Burke leads the Cadet 9 class with Ty Spencer (KA3 Junior), Robin Petersen (KA3 senior light) and Wayne Ohl (KA3 senior medium) also out in front.

There will also be racers competing in Cadet 12, KA3 senior light, TAG125 light and KA4 junior with Bundaberg represented in all classes.

As of yesterday afternoon, 65 drivers had nominated but that could rise ahead of tomorrow's start.

Bundaberg's Troy Loeskow is one of them.

Loeskow is competing ahead of the next round of the national series in July, also in Emerald.

The round starts tomorrow with practice, qualifying and heats.

The main race will be on Sunday.