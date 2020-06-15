Karl’s glamorous cousin joins Nine

Katarina Stefanović has big footsteps to follow.

The cousin of Karl and Peter has joined Nine News as a reporter in far north Queensland.

It makes her the fourth Stefanovic to join the media industry, with Peter and Karl's brother Tom also a former cameraman for Nine.

Originally hailing from Wollongong in NSW, Katarina started with the network earlier this year after making the move to Queensland.

She said it was a "scary, daunting decision but one of the best career moves I've made".

"Still can't believe I love here now," she wrote on Instagram in February.

"Nothing but blue skis and beaches full of Irukandji jellyfish."

Katarina Stefanović now works for Nine in Queensland.

Karl introduced his cousin on air on the Today show on Friday, although she pronounces her surname differently.

"Struggling businesses in far north Queensland facing a loss of up to $6 million a day from interstate travel alone say the time in now (to reopen the border)," he said.

"And as my cousin and Nine reporter, Katarina Stefanović, reports, the uncertainty is killing tourism operators."

Katarina goes by the more traditional pronunciation of "Stef-ahn-oh-vitch", rather than Karl and Peter's "Stef-un-oh-vick".

She also uses the accented "c" at the end of her surname.

The regional journalist previously worked as an executive producer at Sky News Australia and a reporter at 2GB in Sydney.

While Katarina may have some famous cousins, she told the Illawarra Mercury in 2015 she wanted to succeed in her own right.

Despite having famous cousins, Katarina wants to pave her own way.

"My dad often says you need to make your own way in the industry," she said.

"So I am trying to get there without asking Karl for help."

Katarina has also previously worked as a model and an extra.

Katarina presenting the headline in far north Queensland.

Peter Stefanovic left the network 18 months ago as a former foreign correspondent and Weekend Today host. He is now the co-anchor of First Edition on Sky News.

Their sister Elisa works as a make-up artist.

Interestingly the family didn't grow up with a television, with mum Jenny once revealing she used to hire one for the school holidays.

