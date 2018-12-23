Menu
He was all smiles yesterday but ousted Today host Karl Stefanovic has reportedly hired lawyers to go after his ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn. Picture: Matrix
Celebrity

Karl’s lawyers go after ex-wife’s airport audio rant

by Briana Domjen
23rd Dec 2018 12:06 PM
LAWYERS for Karl Stefanovic will issue a subpoena to the journalist who recorded his ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn slagging him off.

Sunday Confidential believes top lawyers at Sydney's Swaab Attorneys will this week send a court order demanding the raw audio of an interview conducted at Sydney Airport the same day Stefanovic married Jasmine Yarbrough.

 

Karl Stefanovic doing some grocery shopping only a day after arriving back home from his honeymoon. Picture: Matrix
During the interview Thorburn told Jonathan Marshall, who sold the interview to a gossip magazine, that her ex was "fake" and a narcissist.

Sunday Confidential believes Stefanovic's long-time manager Sharon Finnigan has been dealing with Caroline Bass at Swaab Attorneys on her client's behalf.

It is believed the pair reached out to Marshall this week who has agreed to comply with the order.

Cassandra Thorburn maintains she did not do an interview at the airport. Picture: Adam Yip
Stefanovic's legal team will be using the recording to assess whether Thorburn has breached arrangements that had been agreed to, including both promising not to say negative things about each other in public.

The interview sold to the gossip magazine is believed to have fetched more than $15,000 and the audio from it will hit news websites tomorrow.

 

However Confidential believes Thorburn has since enlisted lawyers in a bid to prevent the audio from coming to light.

That is likely to cause a massive credibility blow to Thorburn, who has denied giving any interview to a reporter at Sydney Airport.

airport rant audio cassandra thorburn karl stefanovic lawyer legal tv

