Karl’s final push to shed kilos before wedding

by Jonathon Moran
23rd Nov 2018 5:27 AM
Today host Karl Stefanovic is working hard even as he veges out ahead of his wedding in Mexico next month.

Taking his pre-wedding shred seriously, Stefanovic was spotted on Wednesday walking out of a Maroubra gym holding a container of carrot and celery sticks.

A sweaty Karl Stefanovic leaving the gym. Picture: Matrix
A sweaty Karl Stefanovic leaving the gym. Picture: Matrix
He has been working hard to shred the extra kilos before the upcoming wedding. Picture: Matrix
He has been working hard to shred the extra kilos before the upcoming wedding. Picture: Matrix

 

He has gone green, snacking on carrot and celery sticks. Picture: Matrix
He has gone green, snacking on carrot and celery sticks. Picture: Matrix

Wearing shorts and a T-shirt emblazoned with the Michelle Obama quote "when they go low, we go high", the 44-year-old looked happy but sweaty as he left his workout.

Stefanovic is set to marry 34-year-old fashion designer partner Jasmine Yarbrough on December 8 in Cabos San Lucas, Mexico.

He is set to marry Jamsmine Yarbrough next month in Mexico. Picture: Christian Gilles
He is set to marry Jamsmine Yarbrough next month in Mexico. Picture: Christian Gilles

"Jas and I, no matter what people have said in the past, we're very fortunate to have met each other," Stefanovic has said of the relationship.

"People can write a million stories about it, people can talk about it as much as they want but Jas and I are just going to be getting on with life."

