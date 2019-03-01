Police searching for key to Karawatha murder

Police are searching for 42-year-old Stafford Emmerson, who they believe to have actively avoided them.

Police are searching for 42-year-old Stafford Emmerson, who they believe to have actively avoided them.

POLICE are searching for a man they believe is the missing piece of the puzzle in a murder at Karawatha, near Brisbane, earlier this month.

Stafford Emmerson, 40, is suspected of "actively avoiding police" in relation to the killing of mother Megan Kirley.

Police are searching for 42-year-old Stafford Emmerson, who they believe to have actively avoided them.

Ms Kirley was found shot in the head on a Wembley Road property on February 9.

Emmerson was part of a group of people in cars seen near the property after the crime, Detective Inspector Craig Morrow said.

All occupants have been spoken to except Emmerson, who is described as "extremely dangerous".

"He may be armed," Det Insp Morrow said.

"We'll find Stafford Emmerson but with your help we'll find him a lot quicker."

Pieter Pickering - Ms Kirley's partner - is still involved in the investigation and is co-operating.

Police would not say whether Emmerson was the person they suspect pulled the trigger.

They would also not shed anymore light on the motive.

Emmerson frequents the Logan and Woodridge areas.

Police are asking the public not to approach Emmerson and call Triple 0 immediately.