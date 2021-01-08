Kanye’s excessive gift to Kim amid divorce

Despite divorce reportedly being “imminent”, Kanye has splashed around $1 million on his wife.

Despite their impending divorce, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spent Christmas together, as TMZ reports.

According to the publication, the pair spent Christmas with their four children, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 1.

While their relationship might have been incredibly on the rocks, they still managed to swap gifts.

Kanye, 43, gifted Kim, 40, five Maybachs. The Mercedes Benz brand of car can be worth upward of $200,000 each, per the outlet, which means that the rapper could have dropped around $1 million on gifts for his wife who is reportedly divorcing him.

Weirdly enough, Kim also gave Kanya some incredibly lavish Christmas gifts.

Kim gifted Kanye a number of James Turrell art pieces, according to TMZ.

Kanye is said to be a huge fan of the artist, and it is likely that the art pieces cost over $1 million.

Kim shared a bunch of photos of herself and her children on Christmas at the annual Kardashian Christmas party.

It was when January rolled in that the bad news came for the family, when reports circulated that the pair are headed for a divorce.

"He knows that she's done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future," a source told People in one of the initial reports. "[Kanye's] okay. He's sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it's coming soon," they added.

Reports first came from Page Six, who claimed that "divorce is imminent" for the Hollywood couple, with Kardashian hiring divorce lawyer to the stars Laura Wasser.

"They are keeping it low-key but they are done," says a source.

"Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks."

Kim hasn't been seen wearing her wedding ring, and Kanye remained at his $A18 million Wyoming ranch over the majority of the holidays instead of spending it with the Kardashian clan, who drew criticism for their extravagant celebrations.

"Kim got Kanye to go up there (Wyoming) so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She's done," the source said.

Meanwhile, things took a turn when rumours swirled that Kanye cheated on Kim with YouTuber Jeffree Star.

A source close to the couple has since told E! News: "There is absolutely no truth to Jeffree and Kanye rumours."

But Star himself isn't helping the matter, fuelling the fire with a cheeky Instagram post referencing Kanye's Sunday Service venture.

"I'm ready for Sunday Service," he quipped to his more than seven million followers earlier today. He also shared a video of himself claiming to be in Wyoming, where Kanye also lives.

"I am here in the beautiful state of Wyoming," he said in the video.

"Hi snow in the background, and today I woke up and um, it's been a very interesting day."

