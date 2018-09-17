Menu
Three mums are bringing Kangatraining to Logan. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Health

New mums hopping back to fitness

by Danielle Buckley
17th Sep 2018 7:27 AM

THREE Queensland women are trying to help mums hop back into fitness with their babies on board for the ride.

Kangatraining is a dance-based workout that lets mums exercise with their babies, who are often safely secured to them in harnesses.

Jimboomba mum Michelle Speirs said a "lack of options" in the area for mums led her, Dani Finlay and Sarah Kirkpatrick to take a Kangatraining instructor course in July.

Mrs Speirs said the "baby wearing fitness class" helps mum use their babies' weight to lose their own weight.

"We all have a laugh and it is about enjoying some me time without the mum guilt," she said.

"It's a great way to meet other likeminded mums in the area and enjoy a social, supportive community network of mums."

The workout, developed in Europe, arrived in Australia seven years ago. Mrs Spiers said it is well established in the southern states but is still gaining momentum in Queensland.

"There were 17 of us that did the instructor course in July so there will be a lot more classes around Queensland soon," she said.

Classes start October 8 and around Logan will be offered in Greenbank, Park Ridge, Yarrabilba, Beenleigh, Cornubia, Jimboomba and Flagstone.

Details: kangatraining.com.au

