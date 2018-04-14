Douglas keen to rip in against NSW

HE started for the Waratahs in their famous 2014 Super Rugby grand final victory, now Kane Douglas is relishing his return to Sydney to take on his former Waratahs teammates in the Queensland jersey on Saturday.

Douglas joined the Reds the following year but has never played against NSW.

The lock will start for the Reds in the first showdown between the rival states at the Sydney Cricket Ground since 1983.

"This is the first time I'll be putting on the jersey [against them], I missed out in 2016 because I was injured, and when I only played them once last year and I didn't get picked," Douglas said.

"So this'll be the first time, there's a few mates playing there. I messaged one of them this week, it'll be good to see those guys and see how that rivalry plays out on the other side of the coin.

"I'm looking forward to it, I never played at the SCG when I was the Waratahs either so it'll be cool playing there."

From that 2014 winning team, Douglas will confront Michael Hooper, Kurtley Beale, Bernard Foley, Sekope Kepu, Nick Phipps and Paddy Ryan.

The Waratahs are eager to extend their three-match winning streak, particularly at the cricket ground, Phipps said.

"A lot of the boys here know their sport, everyone knows the deep history at the SCG, we're excited to play at the SCG and it's a great occasion for so many other reasons," said the halfback, who plays his first Super match of the year off the bench after overcoming a calf injury.

Reds lock Kane Douglas in old style maroon jersey for interstate game.

"It's just been one of those things that's been like 'yeah, next week, next week,' and just a bit slow to recover in the wrong spot," Phipps said.

"But it was great to get some good game time with Sydney Uni last week and I think I'm ready to go.

"It was good to be out there, the score wasn't really a big thing for me, it was just about getting my passes right, finding my kicking game, getting that rhythm back into it again, so I think coupled with this week's training session, it should be good to go."

Douglas said Queensland is keen to overturn their meek 45-21 defeat to the Brumbies last Saturday.

"All the boys are keen to rip in and put on the park what I didn't last weekend," he said.

The Reds suffered three injury blows, with Taniela Tupou (shoulder), Scott Higginbotham (calf) and Ben Lucas (concussion) all ruled out.

"We still have belief in our own game to get the job done, we've just got to get out there and execute it," Douglas said.

WARATAHS v REDS

Saturday, 7.45pm, Sydney Cricket Ground

NSW Waratahs: Bryce Hegarty, Alex Newsome, Curtis Rona, Kurtley Beale, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Bernard Foley, Jake Gordon, Michael Wells, Michael Hooper (cart), Will Miller, Rob Simmons, Ned Hanigan, Sekope Kepu, Damien Fitzpatrick, Tom Robertson. Reserves: Hugh Roach, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Paddy Ryan, Tom Staniforth, Jed Holloway, Nick Phipps, Lalakai Foketi, Cameron Clark.

Queensland Reds: Aidan Toua, Filipo Daugunu, Chris Feauai-Sautia, Samu Kerevi, Izaia Perese, Jono Lance, James Tuttle, Caleb Timu, Liam Wright, Lukhan Tui, Kane Douglas, Izack Rodda, Ruan Smith, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, James Slipper (capt). Reserves: Alex Mafi, JP Smith, Sef Fa'agase, Adam Korczyk, Angus Scott- Young, Tate McDermott, Hamish Stewart, Jordan Petaia.