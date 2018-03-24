Kane chasing state title to go with national crown

HISTORY: Ipswich racer Darren Kane will be chasing his fourth Queensland Late Model title tomorrow.

MOTORSPORT: Ipswich racer Darren Kane is hoping luck is on his side at Carina Speedway tonight.

Kane is aiming for his fourth Queensland Late Model title in the past five years when the event is held in Bundaberg at the Shed Alliance Bundaberg Motorplex.

The 39-year-old won the 2014, 2015 and last year's title but missed out in 2016, when the event was last held in the Rum City.

A mechanical error that night cost him the race.

"I'm not really treating it as a redemption weekend,” he said before the event.

"I've done pretty good here so I'm hoping for lots of luck.”

Not that he's needed it recently.

The speedway racer last month claimed his second Australian Late Model title.

Kane said plenty of other racers would be trying to take him down at the state titles but he was embracing the challenge.

"I don't really get to race this division often so I really enjoy it when I can,” he said.

"The locals go pretty good and any of them can win on the day.”

Kane said he would use his knowledge of Carina Speedway to help get him to the top.

He competed in Super Sedans in the region twice last year, finishing second in one of the events, in November.

"We've got to qualify well as that always sets up a good platform for the final,” he said.

"We'll also sort of go with what we know to start, it has worked for us well in the past.

"We'll then look to try to improve the car throughout the rest of the night to be successful.

The Queensland Late Model titles won't be the only action at Carina Speedway tonight with Central Queensland Sprintcars, Production Sedans, National Fours, Junior Sedans, Bundy Bangerz and Bundy Dirt Karts also involved.

Gates open at 3pm with racing starting at 5pm.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and concession-card holders.