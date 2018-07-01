Hamstrung Ponga out of final Origin
KALYN Ponga is out of Origin III after suffering a hamstring injury in Newcastle's big loss to the Bulldogs on Sunday.
"The nib Newcastle Knights fullback has suffered a lateral hamstring strain," the Knights revealed on Sunday.
"The grade 1+ injury will keep Ponga sidelined for 3-4 weeks.
Meanwhile, hooker Slade Griffin's season is over. He has ruptured an ACL for a fourth time.
"The No.9 has suffered multiple ruptures to ligaments in his knee," the Knights said.
"The injury to Griffin includes a ruptured ACL graft, ruptured lateral ligament and torn lateral meniscus.
"He will undergo an ACL reconstruction in the coming weeks.
"Griffin will undergo 9-12 months of rehab."