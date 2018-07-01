Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kalyn Ponga suffers a hamstring tear.
Kalyn Ponga suffers a hamstring tear.
Rugby League

Hamstrung Ponga out of final Origin

1st Jul 2018 1:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KALYN Ponga is out of Origin III after suffering a hamstring injury in Newcastle's big loss to the Bulldogs on Sunday.

"The nib Newcastle Knights fullback has suffered a lateral hamstring strain," the Knights revealed on Sunday.

"The grade 1+ injury will keep Ponga sidelined for 3-4 weeks.

 

Kalyn Ponga comes from the field with a hamstring injury.
Kalyn Ponga comes from the field with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, hooker Slade Griffin's season is over. He has ruptured an ACL for a fourth time.

"The No.9 has suffered multiple ruptures to ligaments in his knee," the Knights said.

"The injury to Griffin includes a ruptured ACL graft, ruptured lateral ligament and torn lateral meniscus.

"He will undergo an ACL reconstruction in the coming weeks.

"Griffin will undergo 9-12 months of rehab."

Related Items

Show More
kalyn ponga maroons newcastle knights nrl2018 state of origin 2018

Top Stories

    Woman suffers multiple fractures in farm accident

    Woman suffers multiple fractures in farm accident

    News EMERGENCY services are working to free a woman after her arm was caught in a tomato harvester in Bundy.

    Call to end single-sex education

    premium_icon Call to end single-sex education

    Education Push for all boys’ and girls’ schools to become co-educational.

    Put more in your pocket this financial year

    premium_icon Put more in your pocket this financial year

    Money THERE’S no better time to set yourself up than a new financial year.

    The July 1 changes you need to know

    The July 1 changes you need to know

    Money FROM tomorrow, a range of changes, as well as new policies, arrive.

    Local Partners