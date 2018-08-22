Kalkie continues to have what families need

WITH A median price house average price of $328,500 Kalkie continues to hold its own.

While Kalkie is a spot where home owners can indulge in a bit of older style with a wealth of lovely Queensland houses especially on Bargara Road, when it comes to the newer estates such as Coral Garden Drive are being described as 'executive' estates meaning the size, style and definitely the price rises.

But it seems that the appeal of Kalkie will also cover an older market with developer Giani Gorza putting together a 293-home retirement village that includes a communal building, manager's residence, tennis courts, a cinema and clubhouse facilities.

Other aged care living is available in this area through Anglicare's residential aged care service Meilene meaning 'welcome', so it is only suiting that a beautiful rose garden greets you at the front gate.

One of Bundaberg's annual events that continues to test the boundaries and strength of those that enter is The Ring Road Run.

Organisers Rotary Club of Bundaberg West are extremely proud to run this event with the start and finish of the race and much of the Move It Expo also held the same weekend at St Luke's Anglican School.

The event is aimed at all abilities and is about having a great family day out while engaging in physical activity.

Kalkie is an area that is well equipped with both a private and state school option for families moving to the area giving them establishments that both have considerable history with the area.

St Luke's Anglican School commenced operations in 1994 as a day co-educational school offering seamless education for students from Kindergarten to Year 12.

Today, the current enrolment stands at 790 students. Over the past two decades, St Luke's has thoroughly earned the reputation as a benchmark school offering a comprehensive educational program with caring pastoral support in a spacious modern campus.

Kalkie State School was opened in 1878 as a one teacher school and from this humble beginning, has grown to a school with over 300 Prep-Year 6 students and over 30 teachers, visiting teachers and support staff.

Staff have high expectations that all students will reach their full potential and it is their vision that all students will be guided by their motto, "Success with Endeavour".