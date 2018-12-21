Kalki Moon's smooth move with new gin

NAVY STRENGTH: Shane Nash and Rick Prosser with the latest Kalki Moon Gin, hiting shelves in time for Christmas.

BIG in flavour and strength - that's how the locals at Kalki Moon Distilling and Brewing Company have described their new Navy Strength Gin.

After an award-winning year in the beverage world, Kalki Moon has released another product just in time for the Christmas season.

Kalki Moon's Rick Prosser said in a move to continue growing their gin range, they had produced a 57 per cent strength drink and kept it simple with seven botanicals.

Mr Prosser said in the process of creating the navy drop, he considered the history of the drink and about how a traditional London Dry Navy Gin would taste.

"At 57 per cent, it's exceptionally smooth,” Mr Prosser said.

"In a gin and tonic it will shine really well, as well as in a Martini.”

He said the exeptional smoothness of the product was something they were proud of.

"Our name is getting solid on gin (and) navy is a solid category,” he said.

Mr Prosser said the navy bottle was launched on Saturday and had been well received.

Earlier this year the Bundaberg-based distillery has received its first international gold for its classic gin.

With the festive season upon us, Mr Prosser said they have been flat out with people buying the classic, pink, premium and navy drinks for the past two weeks.

And he said its not set to slow down any time soon.

He said once the Christmas period passed, then the tourists on tours and tastings would be drawn to the product. If you are interested in getting a drop of the navy strength gin, the cellar door at 22 Commercial St will be open every day for the rest of the year, expect for Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

The navy bottle is priced at $89.95 at the distillery.

For more details contact Kalki Moon Distilling and Brewing Company by phoning 41510396.