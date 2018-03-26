Kalki Moon takes home gin gold

GOLD: Bundaberg brewery Kalkie Moon took out first place at the 2018 Australian Distilled Spirits Competition held in Melbourne for their Premium London Dry Gin.

BUNDABERG brewers have brought home the gold at this year's Australian Distilled Spirits Competition in Melbourne.

Kalki Moon Distilling and Brewing Company's Rick Prosser said it was a big surprise to take out the top spot for their Premium London Dry Gin.

"It's fantastic,” he said.

"London Dry is the most traditional way of making gin, so it's nice to know we are doing the right thing and producing a quality product.

"We have now become the first Queensland distillery to win that one.

GOLD: Bundaberg brewery Kalkie Moon took out first place at the 2018 Australian Distilled Spirits Competition held in Melbourne for their Premium Gin. TAHLIA STEHBENS

"We entered all six products and got six awards.”

Their latest drop Solstice, a barrel aged gin, took out a silver award, while bronze was awarded to the distillery's Classic Gin, Classic Vodka, Choc/Hazelnut Liqueur and Choc/Mint Liqueur.

"It's been good fun,” Mr Prosser said.

"It's a really hard judged competition so the win is great for the Bundaberg region.

"The focus has always been local but this shows we are providing them with good quality and the local response on social media has been huge since we announced the win.”

Mr Prosser said the team was proud to be producing a strong local brand.

With hundreds of comments and more than 600 likes on their Facebook post announcing the success, there's no doubt the company has a lot of local love.

Yesterday the region's top gin producers celebrated their first birthday. Mr Prosser said it had been a fast-paced 12 months with new products and a string of awards, but they have no intention of slowing down for the next 12.

"It's been a big year,” he said.

"And very humbling, some of the classes were certainly up there.”

In May the distillery is going to release a new gin liqueur.

"This will complete the trio of liqueurs we have,” he said.

"It will be the first gin-based one we have, the previous two have been vodka.

"It will be a pink gin liqueur.”

Kalki Moon is open weekdays from 10am-6pm and from 10am-2pm on weekends.

The distillery can be found at 22 Commercial St, West Bundaberg.