Kalki Moon gin reaches Parliament

KALKI Moon Distilling & Brewing Company has gone from strength to strength and established itself as a household name in Bundaberg.

Earlier this week the company took the Kalki Moon name to the biggest house in the land – Parliament House.

It was the result of Bundaberg MP David Batt inviting Kalki Moon’s founder and master distiller Rick Prosser to take part in a Bundaberg promotions night in June.

Since then, Mr Prosser and his team worked alongside Speaker Curtis Pitt, coming up with three different blends for the Speaker to select his favourite.

The selected small batch was aptly dubbed “Speaker’s Gin” and is available to buy from Parliament House in Brisbane only.

“It was an honour to join the Speaker last night to launch the very special gin – made right here in Bundy,” Mr Batt wrote in a Facebook post.