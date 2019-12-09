Kalki Moon export bound for London

LOCAL distillery Kalki Moon is celebrating its first international export and who better to raise a glass with than British High Commissioner Her Excellency Vicki Treadrell and Consul General Queensland and Northern Territory Joanne Freeman.

Visiting the Bundaberg region for the first time to “deepen and broaden” the relationship between the UK and regional Australia, Her Excellency Treadrell said the trip was in part a fact-finding mission, a means to preserving connections, meeting those watching over young Brits in the area and observe the trade investment opportunities.

Emily Rogers, British High Commissioner to Australia Vicki Treadell, Consul General for Queensland and the Northern Territory Joanne Freeman and Laura Morgan sample the Kalki Moon gin.

It just so happens that as they were in town, Kalki Moon were preparing their shipment of gin for London.

Head distiller Rick Prosser said after being connected with Will from Nippitaty Liquor Merchants, they had been working tirelessly to prepare an order and appropriate labelling for the international-bound product.

He said the mixed pallet included about 250 bottles of premium, 600 classic bottles and 300 of their pink variety.

Kalki Moon's Rick Prosser.

While this will be their first overseas export, there’s no shortage of local demand.

Mr Prosser said local bottle shops were inhaling it, with the local and Queensland market still going strong.

“As the British High Commissioner to Australia I think it’s very important to come and see the parts of Australia that have business connections with the UK, but also very strong people connections,” she said.

“Not just in terms of the citizen of this city who trace their ancestry to the UK, but the many young backpackers who come here, who work here in the agricultural community as part of their gap experience.”

While this is her first time in Bundaberg, she said one aspect that was unsurprising was the warmth that people felt between the two countries.

British High Commissioner to Australia Vicki Treadell and Consul General for Queensland and the Northern Territory Joanne Freeman visit the memorial of British backpacker Caroline Stuttle who was thrown to her death from Bundaberg's Burnett Traffic Bridge in 2002.

“And we must never be complacent about that, so visits like this are about not being complacent; about maintaining the relationships and recasting them as we need to,” she said. Alongside her visits to local businesses she stopped to pay respects to Caroline Stuttle at her rainbow memorial in Buss Park which serves as a reminder to those travelling the world to stay safe.