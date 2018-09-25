Why Kaley really doesn’t want Big Bang to end

BIG Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco was as surprised as the rest of the world to find out that Season 12 will be the long-running comedy's last. However, that doesn't mean she's fully ready to hang up her character, Penny, for good.

Speaking to Extra, the star echoed previous statements that the news of the cancellation was very sad for her and the rest of the cast and crew to process.

"It's broken my heart," she confessed to the outlet. "I am so sad that it's ending. For the record, I would have done 20 more years."

The star went on to note that both she and the rest of the cast were moved to tears by the news, saying that most of them thought that they were the victims of some elaborate prank.

The cast of The Big Bang Theory.

"I think we were all hoping for a giant 'bazinga!'" she joked, invoking one of the sitcom's catchphrases.

However, for fans that are sad about the end of The Big Bang Theory, Cuoco gave them a shred of hope that they haven't heard the last of the intrepid gang of nerds. Rumours have swirled for a while that co-creator, writer and producer Chuck Lorre may be eyeing a potential spin-off a la Frasier and Joey.

While Cuoco admitted that she hadn't heard anything about a potential spin-off with her character, she made sure to let it be known that she would be on board if offered.

"If he called me and said 'let's do something' tomorrow, I would."

Kaley Cuoco’s not quite ready for her time on the show to end. Picture: Getty

According to E! News, Cuoco's immediate plans following the end of Season 12 are simply to enjoy married life. The actress wed Karl Cook in July and the two have been enjoying being newlyweds ever since. She also noted that she'd like to take on some larger projects with her production company, where she's started to dip her toe into the waters of producing.

In other words, it seems that she'll have a lot of time on her hands that could easily be filled with a spin-off, should Lorre, CBS or someone else with the power decide to push forward with one.

