Kaleidoscope Skin Clinic taking shape

CONSTRUCTION has started on a new clinic dedicated to the prevention, detection and treatment of skin cancer.

Kaleidoscope Skin Clinic director Larine Statham-Blair said the renovations being undertaken at 53 Barolin St had been purpose-designed by Greg Pershouse and Associates and would keep the original, charming character of the building.

“Our highly trained and experienced skin doctors will combine cutting-edge technology and good old-fashioned know-how to provide spot checks. head-to-toe checks, mole mapping, photodynamic therapy, as well as topical and surgical skin cancer treatments in a homely setting,” Ms Statham-Blair said.

She said herself and principal practitioner Charles Blair considered delaying the project amid the coronavirus outbreak, but wanted to support jobs and put money into the local economy while it was safe to do so.

“After careful consideration of government advice and discussions with out builder Adam Meech, we agreed it was safe to proceed,” Ms Statham-Blair said.

She said there were currently no restrictions on the building and construction sector, apart from following COVID-19 hygiene precautions.

She said Meech Constructions had been in business locally for 18 years and the project would support 25 different local businesses and trades.

And while they had intended to open the clinic in the middle of this year, they would likely delay the opening until late this year or early next.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely, but we don’t want to utilise finite, essential medical supplies that are needed by the public health sector at this crucial time,” Dr Blair said.

“I will continue to provide surgical and emergency services in rural Queensland until the clinic opens.”

And residents in the Wide Bay will not need a referral from a GP to book an appointment at Kaleidoscope Skin Clinic.

“Patients can follow us on Facebook or send us their contact details via Messenger and we will notify them as soon as we open for bookings,” he said.

“However, in the meantime, if patients are concerned about a particular spot or lesion they should consult their GP. Early detection is the best line of defence against skin cancer.”