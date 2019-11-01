Menu
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 20: Jordan Kahu of the Broncos in action during the round 19 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Penrith Panthers at Suncorp Stadium on July 20, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
Rugby League

Kahu returns to Brisbane for one last ride

by Robert Craddock
1st Nov 2019 11:30 AM
THE Broncos have bolstered their backline stocks by agreeing to the return of experienced utility Jordan Kahu.

Kahu, who has played nine Tests for New Zealand, had a one-year stint with North Queensland but was always contracted to the Broncos for 2020.

Kahu had requested a trade to the Cowboys for the 2019 season because he was not certain of playing in the Broncos top 17.

The club would have had no objection had Kahu extended his deal with Cowboys or found another club but were more than happy to welcome him home.

The feeling at the Broncos is that Kahu will be a good man to have in the locker room, especially with such a young team.

Kahu spent the season with North Queensland. Picture by Zak Simmonds.
Kahu spent the season with North Queensland. Picture by Zak Simmonds.

Kahu finished the season with a sore shoulder and which means he is unlikely to be sighted in pre-season training for another month.

Kahu is expected to be paid around $400,000 this season.

The 28-year-old played 98 first-grade games in seven seasons for the Broncos and 19 last year for the Cowboys.

brisbane broncos jordan kahu north queensland cowboys nrl rugby league
