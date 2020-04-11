Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Juveniles have led police on a high speed chase across the Sunshine Coast tonight
Juveniles have led police on a high speed chase across the Sunshine Coast tonight
Crime

WATCH: Juveniles lead police on dramatic high-speed pursuit

Matty Holdsworth
11th Apr 2020 7:42 PM | Updated: 8:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUVENILES have led police on a wild chase across the Sunshine Coast in a stolen vehicle tonight, the second offence in as many days.

A Queensland Police Media spokeswoman told the Sunshine Coast Daily a 4WD and trailer had been stolen by the group of juveniles from a Kuluin address. 

It was later filmed by various residents at home with the footage showing the high-speed rampage coursing through the suburban streets.

The spokeswoman said two tyre deflation devices were used, the second to success and the juveniles were arrested on Horton Pde, Maroochydore.

It comes after two juveniles, one from Bli Bli and another from Brisbane, led officers in a similar pursuit from Mooloolah Valley to Dicky Beach on Friday.

More to come.

4wd coronavirus pandemic maroochydore crime stolen cars sunshine coast police district
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rewards for those who look after our trees

        premium_icon Rewards for those who look after our trees

        News THEY call trees nature’s oxygen tanks and one Bundaberg organisation is introducing a new incentive to encourage people to look after them.

        Southern Great Barrier Reef affected in bleaching event

        premium_icon Southern Great Barrier Reef affected in bleaching event

        News For the first time severe bleaching has struck all three regions of the Great...

        Man told to choose between family or alcohol after DV breach

        premium_icon Man told to choose between family or alcohol after DV breach

        News During one incident the defendant returned to the home holding a baseball bat and...

        Opening hours for the Easter long weekend

        premium_icon Opening hours for the Easter long weekend

        News If you need to hop to the store check this list for opening hours.