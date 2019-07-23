Menu
Crime

Juveniles denied bail, held in custody after crime spree

Tara Miko
by
23rd Jul 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 9:19 AM
FIVE juveniles arrested early Saturday morning will spend more than a month in custody after their second appearance in court in three days.

Three of the five boys arrested - aged 17, 16 and 15 - had their respective bail applications denied when they appeared before the Dalby Children's Court yesterday.

The trio, along with two others aged 14 and 15, who did not apply for bail, were remanded to reappear in the same court on September 9.

None of the boys have been required to enter pleas to various charges after the Toowoomba Dog Squad tracked them to a shed on a Cecil Plains property about 2.15am Saturday.

The five are alleged to have been seen in a Volkswagen station wagon, reported stolen from Chinchilla on July 12 and linked to a string of break and enter and stealing offences, on the Warrego Highway at Warra on Friday night.

The vehicle evaded police in Dalby before the group was found in the shed having allegedly attempted to steal a LandCruiser which got wedged on a fence.

The boys will be required to appear before the court via videolink.

Toowoomba Chronicle

