A car stolen from Dirranbandi has been located in St George.
Juvenile responsible for car theft, damaged vehicle

lucy rutherford
lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
12th May 2020 5:14 PM
Stealing from cars

ST GEORGE police and CIB are investigating the unlawful entry of several vehicles on Friday, May 8. The vehicles were located on a Victoria St property and had been left unsecured at the time. Police located two juveniles nearby who have been dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act. Investigations are continuing.

Located stolen car

A JUVENILE has been dealt with after a vehicle stolen from Dirranbandi on May 6 has been located damaged. The car located on Whyenbah Rd, St George at 9.30am Friday, May 8. The Toyota Hilux had been stolen from a Jane St, Dirranbandi address before being located damaged. A 13-year-old juvenile has been dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act. Police are continuing to investigate the theft and are seeking assistance from the community to assist with this investigation. Anyone who observed this vehicle in the local area or have dashcam footage of this vehicle between May 6 and 8 are requested to contact Dirranbandi or St George police.

Evading police

A 41-YEAR-old St George man was charged with evading police after a ford utility failed to stop during an intercept on May 5.

The driver was also charged with dangerous driving as a result of the incident.

He will appear in the St George Magistrates Court on June 16.

