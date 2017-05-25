Justin Standley croons into town for concert

GOLDEN Guitar finalist Justin Standley is in town this week for a Bundaberg Relay for Life fundraising concert.

Tickets are still on sale for A Night Of Tributes, on from 6.30pm on May 25 at Brothers Sports Club, in support of Cancer Council Queensland.

As part of the concert, Standley will perform a tribute to Roy Orbison.

Tribute performances to Dolly Parton and The Highway Men will be delivered by Phoebe Jay and Mathew Munroe, and dynamic duo Barlight will also be performing.

Tickets are $20 per person and are available from the offices of event sponsors, Brothers Sports Club and Bundaberg Broadcasters, or from Cancer Council Queensland's Bundaberg Office on Woongarra St.

This is the second year the Bundaberg Relay For Life volunteer committee has organised a fundraising concert.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said support from generous community events like A Night Of Tributes helped make Bundaberg Relay for Life the success it is.