Langer’s ‘extraordinary’ Perth terror call

Perth's new stadium has delivered a pitch for the ages but India's tail went limp in the chase, losing 4/3 off 15 balls.

On a pitch that was doing plenty, commentators admitted fear for the much-criticised Indian tail.

Speaking on Fox Cricket's Cricket 360 following the match, Justin Langer admitted he was looking at declaring to protect their bowlers.

Australia led by 235 when Tim Paine was dismissed and caused a collapse of 4/15.

"Funnily enough, and this might sound ridiculous now that Josh and Mitch put on 30 at the end there, but we were thinking maybe we should declare," Langer admitted.

"We didn't want anything to happen to Nathan Lyon or one of our bowlers. Shami's not renowned as an ultra aggressive bowler but it was ultra aggressive and nervous to watch."

Nathan Lyon is disappointed after being dismissed for the first time in the series.

Cricket 360 host Robert Craddock said it was a stunning remark from Langer.

"It's a long, long time since I've ever heard a remark like that," Robert Craddock said, speaking of Langer's declaration bombshell.

"When you're fighting tooth and nail in a Test match, you haven't got enough runs but you're considering declaring anyway, that's extraordinary."

Fox Cricket commentator Mark Howard said he felt uncomfortable watching India's tail walk out to the middle on day five like lambs to the slaughter.

"I found it a bit difficult to watch the tailenders go out there today," he said.

"I know the Australian lower order said to be quite honest they didn't enjoy batting out there yesterday when they stuck around. But for guys aren't equipped to deal with that speed and conditions, and I know it's a professional sport and it's what they're paid to do but I felt for those guys a little bit today."

Former Australian batsman Mark Waugh said the players were likely more looking at self preservation than chasing down the daunting total.

"It was a little bit scary for the tailenders. I think they did the right thing, they backed away and tried to score," Waugh said on Fox Cricket.

"No point just defending because you're going to get out but then you've got the injury factor. With two Test matches to go, you want to be able to play in those Test matches and there was a real case for those guys getting hit on the elbow and on fingers. The possibility of injury was right there."

India's Mohammed Shami strolls off after being dismissed.

The pitch had been a massive talking point in the game as it seems to change session to session.

The green top on day one saw Indian pick four seamers in an attempt to take advantage.

But Australia got off to a great start with a 112-run partnership between Marcus Harris and Aaron Finch on day one saw the pitch called a "con job".

The pitch then changed from session to session.

Despite the tricky pitch, Langer said he said he'd want the pitch to be the same in the future.

"A couple did something off the cracks but it's like other wickets where it spins every now and then - it had everything," Langer said.

"Nathan Lyon was probably the difference. He was not only man of the match but we selected a spinner, India didn't. We saw what a great influence he had on the game. It spun, it bounced, it was fast, there bouncers, it swung, anyone who said anything was wrong with that wicket must have been watching a different game."

