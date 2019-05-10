Hodges: Broncos need scrappy win

Broncos and Maroons great Justin Hodges will have his second fight next Wednesday. Picture: Annette Dew

Broncos great Justin Hodges will have his second professional fight next week and says his old team has to turn their Magic Round battle with Manly at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night into a "dogfight'' too.

Hodges, 36, who fights on Main Event next Wednesday night, says boxing training has taught him all about grafting away for round after round to finally land the knockout punch.

"The Broncos need a really gritty win to turn their season around,'' Hodges said.

"It's hard seeing them struggle but I reckon a really scrappy, hard game in which they have to make it a dogfight to get the two points could lift them for the rest of the season

"A few of the older players need to take accountability and lead from the front.

"Over the last couple of weeks they've been copping a hiding inside and outside the club and you have to expect that when you're being paid a lot of money and not performing.

"But we're a proud club. We're used to being at the top and I expect the boys to really turn it on against Manly in front of a packed house.''

He said it was "not ideal'' for his role as assistant Origin coach that the Broncos were under-performing.

"You want to see your best players doing well in the lead-up to Origin. You look at the best NSW players - James Tedesco and Latrell Mitchell - and they are absolutely killing it at the moment,'' he said.

"I tell the guys that Origin is a different beast, different jersey, different atmosphere.

"It's a matter of coming into camp and remembering whatever happens at club level doesn't count. It's the three Origin matches that you're focusing on.''

Hodges fights on the undercard to the Tim Tszyu-Joel Camilleri fight on Main Event at Sydney's Star Casino. He scored a first-round knockout against Ipswich furniture removalist Rob Baron in his pro boxing debut in February but says he knows nothing about his next opponent, Troy McMahon, a novice in boxing circles.

But he is preparing for a tough fight regardless.

"I was absolutely terrified before the last fight,'' Hodges said.

"I looked over at the guy I was fighting and he was screaming at me. He came out throwing everything but my nerves took over and I fired straight back.''