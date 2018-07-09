Justin Bieber’s shock engagement

POP superstar Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin are reportedly engaged after the singer got down on one knee and proposed in the Bahamas over the weekend.

Eyewitnesses claim Bieber proposed to Baldwin at a restaurant in the Bahamas on Saturday night, according to TMZ.

TMZ reported that two women said they were in the restaurant when Bieber's security guards told diners to put their phones and cameras away as "something special was about to happen".

Bieber's father Jeremy, who wed in Jamaica in February, hinted at the possible engagement on Instagram saying he was "proud" of his son and "excited for the next chapter".

And Bieber's mother Pattie Mallette seemed to reference the news by posting about "love" on Twitter.

Locals spotted Bieber and Baldwin dancing at a restaurant on Friday, and the next day the couple was spotted looking all loved up on Saturday afternoon.

Despite the fact Baldwin recently said she and Bieber were "better as friends", the two reignited their romance (they split in 2015) during a PDA-packed trip to New York and, in recent weeks, they've appeared inseparable.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly getting married. Picture: Instagram

"It's kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks," People magazine reported a source as saying. "He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well."

Last month Bieber tricked the paparazzi when he pretended he and Baldwin were engaged by wearing a wedding ring on his left hand.

Shortly after a source dismissed speculation insisting to TMZ that it was only a joke and that the couple had "no immediate plans to exchange vows".

A source told Us Weekly last month: "They've had this weird thing for so many years.

'He was a very important part of her life way back when and he always has a special place in her heart."

The insider added that the two are "in a great place" and that Bieber is "very calm and normal".