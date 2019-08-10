Justice Crew set to rock RiverFeast

ON TOUR: Justice Crew will perform at RiverFeast in October.

ON TOUR: Justice Crew will perform at RiverFeast in October.

EAST Bundy will be jumping when eight-time ARIA nominees Justice Crew hit RiverFeast as part of the group's tour to celebrate their 10th year of performing.

The group stole the spotlight after taking out Australia's Got Talent, and since then they haven't looked back.

In the years that followed, Justice Crew transformed into one of Australia's most exciting pop group, racking up number one singles, touring the country and writing with some of the hottest names in music.

The group has had two No.1 hits, Boom Boom and Que Sera.m They were the first Australian act since 1983 to take on nine weeks atop the charts with Que Sera.

They've also toured with international artists including Janet Jackson, One Direction, Kesha and Pitbull.

This year Justice Crew hit the ground running, featuring in the global TV show America's Got Talent: the Champions, and releasing a brand new party track, So Long.

Justice Crew began their X tour on the east coast of Australia this month and will make their way to Bundaberg on October 2.

The Wednesday show kicks off from 7pm at RiverFeast on Scotland St.

Tickets start from $34 per person. Click here for full details and to buy tickets.