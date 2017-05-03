Justice Crew coming to Bundaberg

POP DAT BUCKLE: Get your tickets now to see Justice Crew perform in Bundaberg.

IF YOU followed the boys from the start of their musical career on Australia's Got Talent, you know that Justice Crew can give one hell of a performance.

The group is about to showcase their talents in Bundaberg when they perform at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre in June.

The eight-time ARIA nominees are hitting the road for 17 special performances across New South Wales and Queensland on the Pop Dat Buckle Part 2 tour.

They will perform their biggest hits, including Que Sera, Boom Boom, Everybody, Best Night, Love my Life and their hottest new material.

Justice Crew member Samson said audiences would have the chance to get up close and personal with the performers.

"This show is going to have more action and we can't wait to mix it up with all our hits and new material,” he said.

"This tour will allow us to be more up and close to our fans, which will be heaps more fun.”

The group are set to give an action-packed performance.

Since winning Australia's Got Talent in 2010, Justice Crew has set the nation on fire, releasing non-stop chart-smashing music.

Their debut album Live By The Words, released in 2014, debuted at number seven on the ARIA album charts and sparked the five-time platinum hit smash Que Sera, which spent nine weeks at number one.

Justice Crew has toured with industry heavy-weights One Direction, Jason Derulo, Chris Brown, Kesha and Pitbull.

Promoter Sam Heape said Justice Crew loved nothing more than performing and touring.

"The boys can't wait to hit the road again and can't wait to perform their new show,” he said.

Justice Crew will perform at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on Tuesday, June 27 from 7pm.

Purchase tickets at www.justicecrew.com.

Performance

Where: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre

When: Tuesday, June 27

Time: 7pm

Tickets: www.justicecrew.com