Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Transport Minister Mark Bailey and Maryborough member Bruce Saunders talk with Downer EDI workers and executives at the lower Kent St shop.
Transport Minister Mark Bailey and Maryborough member Bruce Saunders talk with Downer EDI workers and executives at the lower Kent St shop.
News

Just the beginning as $300 million contract announced

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
12th Dec 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 4:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH a guaranteed $300 million worth of contracts coming to Maryborough's Downer factory over the next 10 years, the city's MP Bruce Saunders says that is just the start.

"There are other contracts to come, other work," Mr Saunders said.

"This is a base contract to keep the employment level steady - and it's all new work.

"It's not the stuff that has already been announced, it is all new contracts and there will be more contracts coming. This is only the start of a resurgence for Downer."

Mr Saunders said in return the government and the community would get top quality work from Downer.

The $300 agreement between the State Government and Downer was announced during the 150 year celebrations of the Maryborough business last week.

"The next decade brings new opportunities and a new era for Downer and for Maryborough as work begins to make Queensland's fleet of New Generation Rollingstock trains disability compliant," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"This is an incredible investment in education, development, and the future of our skilled workforce.

"And in 2020, Downer will also welcome 14 apprentices - the largest local intake in the company's history.

"The Downer workshop is the beating heart of this city and it supports hundreds of families and locals.

"Through the decades its manufacturing excellence has kept our state on-track and powering ahead."

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the Palaszczuk Government I was committed to creating rail manufacturing jobs in the Heritage City.

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundaberg father slapped with fine after belting daughters

        premium_icon Bundaberg father slapped with fine after belting daughters

        News “IT MAY have been accepted in 1978, but it is not today.”

        Bundaberg’s driest spring in decades

        premium_icon Bundaberg’s driest spring in decades

        News AFTER enduring the driest spring in two decades, Bundaberg farmers are waiting with...

        Bundy ranked as fifth most generous place in Australia

        premium_icon Bundy ranked as fifth most generous place in Australia

        News BUNDY, you’re a generous lot, so generous that data has revealed the rum city is...

        Demolition work starts on Bargara Hotel

        premium_icon Demolition work starts on Bargara Hotel

        News Demolition of the Bargara Hotel is expected to finish before the year ends.