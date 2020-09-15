Menu
Nicara Lisa Nutt faced the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday, where she pleaded guilty to one wilful damage charge.
‘Just snapped’: Woman in court after finding friend at ex’s

Rhylea Millar
15th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
A BUNDABERG Magistrate has ordered a woman to pay thousands of dollars to repair the damages she caused to her friend's car, after discovering she was at her ex-husband's house.

Nicara Lisa Nutt faced the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday where she pleaded guilty to one wilful damage charge.

The court heard Nutt had been suffering from tremendous stress after separating from her husband of 18 years and the father of her three children, facing the threat of being evicted from her rental property and caring for her mother who was dying from a terminal illness.

The 39-year-old, who works as a part-time laboratory assistant at a local pathology, is currently on a mental health care plan and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

But things escalated on September 1, when Nutt went to visit her husband who she had separated from just four weeks prior and found a close girlfriend at his house in Walkervale.

Witnesses who were inside the house at the time said they heard loud banging noises and saw the defendant holding what appeared to be the top half of a metal chair.

Using the chair, Nutt proceeded to cause damage to the right side of the roof of her friend's vehicle and smashed the windscreen, before authorities were called to the address.

Identifying herself to police and admitting to what she had done, the defendant told police she had "just snapped".

Appearing in court and feeling highly remorseful for her actions, Bundaberg Magistrate Andrew Moloney said he understood Nutt was experiencing a lot of stress and took into consideration that she had no prior offences.

Magistrate Moloney said he felt restitution was more important than paying fines in this situation.

Nutt was placed on a good behaviour bond and ordered to pay $3685 in damages. No conviction was recorded.

buncourt bundaberg magistrates court wilful damages
Bundaberg News Mail

