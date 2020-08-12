‘Just not on’: Virus doctor slams journalist

A doctor who went viral after copping a $99 parking fine has hit out at a TV producer for apparently breaching lockdown rules.

The Melbourne medic at the centre of a parking fine storm has hit out at A Current Affair, claiming a producer "turned up" at her door, breaking stage 4 restrictions.

Dr Katarina Arandjelovic went viral yesterday after sharing a photo of a $99 parking fine she received on Monday after working "56 hours over four days" caring for "some of our state's sickest patients".

Dr Arandjelovic, who works in the intensive care unit at The Royal Melbourne Hospital, called on the City of Melbourne and Lord Mayor Sally Capp to do better and revealed many healthcare workers had missed out on the council's initial round of free parking permits.

Her emotional post attracted an outpouring of anger from Aussies across the country, and the City of Melbourne later confirmed the fine had been revoked, and announced from this Friday it would provide up to 5000 additional temporary parking permits to frontline workers responding to COVID-19.

But the anaesthetics registrar took to Twitter again today to call out A Current Affair producer Luke Mortimer, who she claims invaded her privacy and flouted lockdown rules in a bid to secure an interview.

Dr Arandjelovic said the behaviour was ‘just not on’. Picture: Twitter/@KArandjelovic

She claims she had decided not to speak to any reporters after Mr Mortimer tracked down her address, but praised the wider Australian media for covering the story respectfully.

"My decision not to talk to journalists was tipped when Luke Mortimer from @ACurrentAffair9 turned up at my door - not outside my building - in the internal corridor of my building. No warning, no invitation. How my address was known remains a mystery," Dr Arandjelovic tweeted alongside a photo of Mr Mortimer's business card.

"This is in breach of the 5km restriction, and is broadly irresponsible. I did not invite Luke inside. Further, many women and men are petrified of unexpected visitors in the setting of domestic violence. It is just not on - and very disappointing from @Channel9.

"I must say thank you to all the media outlets that got in touch. I am a huge fan and friend of the media, and grateful for the endless advocacy for healthcare worker safety in this pandemic. I was grateful many were keen to cover this minor story - you all do awesome work."

Dr Arandjelovic told news.com.au "we all need to follow the rules so that we may keep ourselves, our loved ones, and our community safe" during the public health crisis.

News.com.au contacted Channel 9, but the network declined to comment.

Meanwhile, Melbourne nurse Paige Wilson has also put the spotlight on the parking problem after launching a change.org petition recently pleading with Mr Andrews to support a push to make parking free for healthcare workers during the pandemic.

"I know for a fact that myself and my colleagues are gravely concerned about travelling on public transport whilst community transmission is so high," Ms Wilson wrote.

"A lot of paid public car parks are closing due to stage 4 restrictions (such as Melbourne Museum which is used by a lot of healthcare workers) so many of the staff are left wondering where we can park from now on without it costing a fortune.

"All we want to do is keep our patients and the community safe."

