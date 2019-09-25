Just minutes in a stationary car could kill your dog

The RSPCA is warning people not to leave dogs in hot cars as the State Government ramps up punishment for doing so.

The RSPCA is warning people not to leave dogs in hot cars as the State Government ramps up punishment for doing so.

THE RSPCA has been called out to 55 cases of dogs locked in hot cars in Bundaberg in the past 12 months, according to the organisation.

The number is equivalent to more than one call-out a week and has strengthened calls for vigilance as the weather warms up.

It follows a horror year in which the RSPCA were called to 1321 cases of dogs locked in hot cars across Queensland - worse than the 1270 cases the year before.

"Surely people must be aware of the dangers," said RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty.

"It beggars belief that people are ignoring the warnings.

"If it's 30 degrees outside, the temperature inside a car can potentially rise to well over 40 degrees in less than five minutes."

A dog can die in just six minutes if left in a stationary car at any time of the year.

Even cars left in shade or with windows down can result in an animal's ill health or death.

Dogs can also suffer heat stress on the backs of utes.

The RSPCA advises that if people are in an emergency where they are caught out and can't enter a building with their dog, they should leave it in a cool, shaded outdoor area, preferably under the supervision of a trustworthy person.

Moving cars should also be kept cool with air-conditioning and/or windows down if it's safe to do so.

Dogs left in backyards can also be in danger.

"A dog can survive for days without food, but in these temperatures, if they don't have shade or can't reach water they'll die," Mr Beatty said.

"A rope or a chain can easily become entangled in furniture or plants and that can be fatal.

"It's far better to make the yard or courtyard secure and then it won't be necessary to tether the dog in the first place.

"We would also recommend that there are at least two to three containers of water in case one gets knocked over."

Mr Beatty warned dog owners not to exercise dogs in the middle of the day in the heat due to the risk of heat sickness and burnt paw pads.

In warm weather, dogs should only be walked early or late in the day.

Some breeds, such as brachycephalic dogs (dogs with flat faces) have shortened airways and can develop symptoms from the heat even on slightly warm days.

And if the wellbeing of a pet isn't enough to deter owners from leaving them in cars, changes to laws may be.

The State Government is amending laws, so that those leaving their pet in a hot car even for a few minutes can be fined up to $40,000 and face a year's jail.

Cases in which an animal is harmed will attract an animal cruelty charge, with the maximum penalty of a $266,900 fine or three years' imprisonment.