Just married: Site simplifies process, promotes local businesses

Rhylea Millar
30th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
TYING the knot in Bundaberg just got a whole lot easier with an exciting new directory that showcases all local vendors for the big day.

When bride-to-be Alexa Field starting planning her upcoming wedding, she was overwhelmed by the range of quality choices available in the region.

Through assisting her parents with their own wedding venue, Ms Field also witnessed first-hand how challenging the process could be and decided to create a free wedding directory called Married in Bundy.

"My parents have run Kenilworth Homestead for about eight years, which is this really beautiful property and old-school barn in the Sunshine Coast," Ms Field said.

"It is a really nice venue for weddings and school camps, so weddings have always been such a big part of our family."

 

Designed to create a handy guide for loved-up couples and promote anything from Bundy florists and photographers to venues and catering, Ms Field said she wanted the directory to be a one-stop-shop for all wedding needs.

"It will basically be this free encyclopaedia of everything you need to know to plan your wedding in Bundaberg," she said.

"After looking at so many options available in Bundaberg, I realised just how many different mediums there are and that will allow couples to create their own sense of special style and make it unique to themselves.

"I think planning a wedding in a lot of regional areas means more leg work is needed to pull it all together so I hope this serves as a helpful resource for others and makes people aware of the smaller businesses that they might not know exist.

 

Ready just in time for Spring, the Married in Bundy website launches on August 31.

The Married in Bundy founder said once the website goes live, she also wanted to introduce a blog where she could share wedding ideas.

To be featured on the free online directory, businesses, vendors and suppliers can email hello@marriedinbundy.com

For more information, visit visitinbundy.com

