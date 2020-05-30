Just how many Wallabies has Bundy had in history?

Wallabies of 1963 Dallas O'Neill (left) and Dick Marks with … a wallaby.

UNION: One of the potential highlights that could happen later this year is Bundy’s Tate McDermott becoming a Wallabies player.

The young scrumhalf, born in Bundy, could make his debut when the Wallabies play New Zealand and other countries later this year.

The Queensland Red lived in Bundy during the first couple of years in his life but then moved to the Sunshine Coast.

But will he be the first Bundy player to play for Australian in union.

The short answer is no.

Here is a list of those that have donned the green and gold.

Bernard Schulte

He was the first player from Bundaberg to represent the green and gold in 1946.

Born in Bundaberg in 1971 he moved to Brisbane during and complete high school there.

A talented halfback he represented Queensland in multiple matches from 1936 to 1939.

He missed his chance to play for Australia before the Second World War but Schulte made his debut in 1946.

Schulte played two tests for Australia, both losses, one against New Zealand and the other against a Maori side.

Both were losses and he is cap number 335.

After fighting in the war he ultimately suffered health issues from fighting and died in 1954 at the age of 36.

Dick Marks

Bundaberg’s most capped Wallaby, making 17 appearances for Australia.

He was also one of the youngest Wallabies to debut.

Born in Bundy he also moved to Brisbane before playing for University and making his debut for Australia in 1962 as a centre.

Marks played a part in one of the most significant wins in Australian history in New Zealand.

A 29-5 win in 1964 in Wellington is still the largest win by an Aussie side in New Zealand.

Marks was well known for his career on the field but off it he has been a pioneer for the sport.

From 1974 to 1995 he was the national director of coaching, leading Australia to World Cup and other famous victories during that time.

He is now a writer and has advocated for recent change to how union is played in the country.

Mitchell Brice Hinkler Palm

Born in Bundaberg in 1967 he also moved to Brisbane like his Bundaberg Wallaby peers.

He was school captain at his school, Brisbane Boys College, before playing for Queensland University.

Palm made his debut, in four appearances for Australia, in 1989, but they didn’t count at tests and he hasn’t been given an official Wallaby number.

But he is classified as a Wallaby by Rugby Australia.

Marks, Schulte and Palm are the only two from Bundy but there are others of significance from the region.

Jimmy Clark

Born in Mount Perry in 1908, Clark made 25 appearance for Queensland before playing for the Wallabies in five from 1931 to 1933.

He played in the first ever matches to decide the Bledisloe Cup in 1932, the famous trophy decided by Australia and New Zealand.

He is cap number 271

Paul Costello

Costello made just one appearance for the Wallabies in 1950 with the fullback playing against the British and Irish Lions.

He is cap number 377.

Costello was born in 1927 in Townsville but his later years were in Bargara

He moved to the Rum City in 1996 and retired at the Carlyle Gardens.

He died in 2008.

Lloyd McDermott

No relation to Tate as far as we are aware.

McDermott was born in Eidsvold in 1939 and made his debut for the Wallabies in 1962, making two appearances.

He actually played with Dick Marks and was the second ever indigenous Wallaby to play for his country.

He is cap number 470.

Later McDermott was a barrister and also created the Lloyd McDermott Sports Foundation.

He died in Sydney last year.

Garth Jones

The Childers Wallaby made 12 appearances for his country from 1952 to 1956 as a left winger.

Born in the Isis Region, Jones moved to Brisbane before making his Queensland debut in 1951.

A double fracture in his cheekbone ended his five year career in 1956.

He is the only player from Childers to ever play for the Wallabies.

And he is cap number 392.