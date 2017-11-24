Just four candidates turn up for forum

ONLY four of the seven candidates in the race for the state seat of Bundaberg turned up to the NewsMail-Chamber of Commerce candidate's forum on Wednesday night.

Missing in action at CQuniversity were One Nation's Jane Truscott, Greens candidate Marianne Buchanan and the elusive independent Richard Smith.

Despite an offer to move the forum to another night Dr Truscott said she was unavailable all week.

Wednesday night she was in Canberra.

Ms Buchanan did not reply to emails inviting her to the event and Mr Smith, via the phone, said he wasn't able to make the forum because he had to care for a relative.

For voters, it was a shame Mr Smith didn't attend because little is known about his policies.

Mr Smith declined to share his views with the NewsMail although on ABC Wide Bay Radio he said he had a plan for cheap, endless energy, which he refused to disclose.

Those that did attend, independents Alan Corbett and Ric Glass, Labor's Leanne Donaldson and the LNP's David Batt, shared their views confidently with a modest but appreciative crowd of 60.

Mr Corbett, a retired teacher and a confessed activist and stirrer, laid out his plans to make Bundaberg a family-friendly city where everyone felt safe and at home.

Dressed in construction gear and a hard hat Mr Glass spoke of his plan to revitalise the river and create jobs with a Aboriginal cultural centre and car park.

Ms Donaldson rattled off an extensive list of achievements as an MP and vowed to continue to fight for the region.

Mr Batt spoke of his community work and promised to get Bundy a fair deal.