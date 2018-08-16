‘Just embarrassing really’: Fatty slams Manly bosses

MANLY legend Paul Vautin has slammed the club's current hierarchy and labelled the turnover of chief executive officers in recent years "embarrassing".

A premiership captain, Vautin played 204 games for Manly Warringah.

He admits he is baffled by the lack of leadership at Brookvale nowadays.

His comments have come amid a firestorm engulfing the northern beaches club, centred on coach Trent Barrett's pending resignation from the job.

Barrett has reportedly quit over concerns about the governance of the club.

When asked on Triple M radio who he believes runs the club currently, Vautin answered; "No one knows, no one knows.

"The turnover of CEOs is just embarrassing, really."

With Barrett set to walk, the club has reportedly already begun searching for a new coach.

Manly legend Paul Vautin wants to see some changes at the club.

Fox Sports' chief NRL reporter, James Hooper, told NRL 360 this week the Sea Eagles had approached Michael Maguire about the job.

But Vautin believes it must be a Manly person who takes the reins, and can see no one better for the role than his former teammate Geoff Toovey.

Toovey coached the team before Barrett and has already signalled his interest in returning to the role.

"Now I thought Geoff Toovey had been doing a really good job at Manly after Des (Hasler) left (at the end of 2011)," Vautin said.

"I think he was unfairly punted, so he's an option to bring him back to the club and he was one of the club's greatest ever players.

"Manly have only ever had three coaches in their history since 1947 who weren't former players at the club (Graham Lowe, Peter Sharpe and Barrett).

"They've always prided themselves on having a Manly man coaching Manly, so Tooves fits the bill, he really does."