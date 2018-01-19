Menu
JUST IN: Dredging of port gets underway

GLADSTONE Ports Corporation (GPC) is undertaking shipping channel restoration works at the Port of Bundaberg from today, following significant rainfall in Bundaberg in October/early November last year.

The subsequent build-up of sediment in the Port's main shipping berth and the inner reach of the shipping channel has severely hindered the berthing and movement of commercial ships in and out of the Port.

GPC CEO Peter O'Sullivan says the organisation will undertake emergency maintenance dredging to restore the depths of the berth pockets and inner reach of the channel.

"It's important these works go ahead to ensure the operational safety of the harbour," Mr O'Sullivan said.

"Material will be removed over the next 4 days and deposited at the existing Port of Bundaberg sea disposal site."

The extent of the emergency maintenance work is limited to the area posing ship navigational risks.

GPC has carefully considered the potential impacts on fauna and flora, and worked with government agencies to implement appropriate controls to ensure minimal environmental impacts while the dredging maintenance activities are being undertaken.

