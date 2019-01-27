JUST DELIVERED: the most popular baby names in Wide Bay

POPULAR NAME: Hunter Leigh Bryer, 10 months, was born at Bundaberg Hospital on March 12, 2018. His parents are Trudy and Justin Bryer.

POPULAR NAME: Hunter Leigh Bryer, 10 months, was born at Bundaberg Hospital on March 12, 2018. His parents are Trudy and Justin Bryer. Trudy Bryer

CHLOE and Oliver were the two most popular names Wide Bay parents gave their newborn bubs in 2018.

The region's favourite baby names were revealed by Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath this week.

Among the top 10 girl names were Amelia, Mia, Willow and Matilda.

For boys it was Noah, William, Cooper and Logan that made the top 10.

But the two names that reigned supreme were Chloe and Oliver, while the runners-up were Ava and Hunter.

Former Bundaberg woman Trudy Bryer said she named her son Hunter because it was the only boy name she and husband Justin had ready.

"We didn't know what we were having, so we randomly picked Hunter,” she laughed.

Now almost 11 months old, Hunter is crawling and standing up.

"He's getting into lots of mischief,” Ms Bryer said.

The red-haired, blue-eyed boy was born on March 12 at Bundaberg Hospital.

Proving how popular last year's No.1 girl name was, Trudy's friend gave birth to a little girl the same day as her in Bundaberg and named her Chloe.

Top 10 girl names

Chloe, Ava, Amelia, Charlotte, Willow, Isabella, Mia, Isla, Matilda and Evie.

Top 10 boy names

Oliver, Hunter, Cooper, William, Noah, Charlie, Jack, Logan, Alexander and Lucas.