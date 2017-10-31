Just another 50 years to wait for time capsule

Ken Anderson (left) and Rob Whitaker place some local products in the Time Capsule in 1967.

A LOCAL project destined to be 100 years in the making reached its halfway point on Saturday.

A time capsule was buried 50 years ago to mark the centenary of Bundaberg with a determination that it be reopened on October 28, 2067 during Bundaberg's Bi-centenary year.

Ken Anderson, one of the men responsible for the project in 1967, met with Mayor Jack Dempsey last week to hand over a folder containing descriptive notes and photographs relating to the time capsule.

Mr Anderson, 81, wanted to ensure the material with its historical significance wasn't lost or misplaced so he decided to gift it to Bundaberg Regional Council.

"The time capsule idea evolved when Bundaberg Mayor Cliff Nielsen requested the local Jaycees Club to come up with a project to suitably commemorate Bundaberg's centenary in 1967.

"The Jaycees Club (now defunct) was quite strong then with 36 local members so we took the project on and decided on the time capsule.

"The capsule is a disused part from a Bingera Mill steam system. It was sandblasted, coated with zinc chromate and eventually vacuum sealed once all items had been placed inside in a clear plastic bag.

"It was quite large and three men could stand inside. We placed numerous items that were technologically representative of the day and time including a typewriter, adding machine, camera, tyre, bottles of Bundy Rum and even a copy of the centenary publication produced by the NewsMail.

"An interesting addition were 'prediction cards' where members of the public were invited to write their thoughts on the future.

"Of course correspondence from local dignitaries were also included. Believe it or not we also have a sample of locally produced butter from the old PCD Butter Factory. It was chemically treated and we were assured it will be in good order in 100 years' time.”

The capsule was buried on October 28, 1967 in Jaycees Park. A large concrete pad was placed over the capsule and a huge basalt boulder placed on top.

That boulder now bears a plaque detailing the origins and intent of the Jaycees Time Capsule.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the project would undoubtedly create immense interest in another 50 years when the time capsule is recovered and reopened.

"I am sure there are many other time capsules across the Bundaberg region but I doubt there would be any with a similar time span.

"Ken has done a wonderful job of recording this information and the supporting photographs provide an excellent visual record of what was achieved.”