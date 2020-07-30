JUST A CROC: Dametto blows up over policy
Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto says a string of close calls between crocodiles and residents and their pets shows the state government's crocodile-management policy is letting down north Queenslanders.
Mr Dametto said he was extremely concerned for the welfare of Beach Holm residents.
"My office and I have been liaising with residents for the past few weeks about this issue, strongly lobbying Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch's office to get rangers to remove these crocodiles as they pose an unacceptable risk to the community," Mr Dametto said.
"Disappointingly, we are still waiting for a response.
"Unfortunately, we have a situation where bureaucrats in Brisbane seem to put the life of a dangerous, overpopulated animal above that of human beings and their pets."
Mr Dametto said that Katter's Australian Party's Safer Waterways Bill - which was voted down by both major parties last year - advocated for a controlled reduction of the crocodile population and egg harvesting in waterways that surround populated areas.
"Here we had a solution that would reduce the number of crocodiles in populated waterways, but neither Labor nor the LNP are interested.
"The safety of north Queenslanders seems to be a low priority for them," he said.
The Department of Environment and Science said they would conduct a detailed site assessment of Beach Holm this week to determine whether an aggressive crocodile could be removed by vessel.
