Just 365 bottles of specially made Bundy gin

EVER wondered if a solstice could be bottled?

Local brewers and distillers Kalki Moon have done just that with their first barrel-aged gin.

Fittingly named Solstice, the limited drop was barrelled in a 100L oak barrel during the 2016 summer solstice until the 2017 winter solstice.

Kalki Moon Distilling and Brewing Company owner Rick Prosser said the barrel had previously contained rum, so the blend of gin with notes of oak and rum is perfect for the exclusive Bundaberg release.

"It's our first aged product and it's pretty special to me,” Mr Prosser said.

"There's three ways to make gin, we use London Dry which is the most traditional way.

"The size of the barrel was chosen because of the heat, in Queensland you lose more liquid with evaporation - the angels' share - but it accelerates the process.”

Mr Prosser said the smooth drink can be drunk like a single malt on ice, but is still "beautiful” when mixed with tonic.

"It is very fragrant, the aroma is like a perfume.

"It's smooth and can taste notes of oak.

"We're encouraging people to think outside of the box when they drink gin and we've already got this year's solstice in a port barrel, so each year the taste will be slightly different.”

Mr Prosser said he couldn't thank the support from Bundaberg community enough and was determined to return the favour to the loyal locals.

Sticking with the astronomical theme and lunar cycles, there will be 365 bottles available.

Solstice will go on sale for $109.95 a bottle at Kalki Moon, 22 Commercial St, on March 3 at 10am.