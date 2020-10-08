‘Jury’s out’: New $4 Woolies’ item divides

Praise releases new Chicken Salt Chip Mayo available at Woolworths. Picture: Facebook/OhSoBusyMum

Chicken salt is one of Australia's finest creations.

The beloved seasoning ranks highly in the list of delicacies from Down Under, along with Vegemite, Tim Tams and lamingtons.

It's this sort of admiration that could be behind the invention of a "Chicken Salt Mayo" which recently hit Woolworths shelves, sparking mass excitement.

The "chickeney, salty, creamy" condiment - which sells for $4 but is currently half-price (bargain) - was spotted by mummy blogger "Oh So Busy Mum" and shared to her Facebook page on Tuesday.

"Spotted the NEW range of Praise Mayo and dressing at Woolworths," Cheree, who runs the blog, wrote.

"I can confirm that the Chicken Salt Chip Mayo is amazing!"

As well as the chicken salt flavour, there were also a few other new sauces including "Chilli Jam", "Beetroot Style Mayo" and "Vegan Aioli".

Her post quickly attracted hundreds of comments, many who appeared delighted by the new culinary creation while others seem confused.

"This is my kind of mayo," one person declared.

"Shut up and take my money," another wrote.

While one teased: "Just sent this to my husband and told him I'm leaving and have found my new lover."

"I've had it to. It's amazing," another mum agreed.

However the tastebud mash up didn't impress everyone, with one woman saying her children hated it and it went "straight in the bin".

"Beetroot is awesome, I wasn't overly fussed on the chicken salt one," a woman wrote.

"My kids hated the chicken salt one it went in the bin," another agreed.

"The chicken salt mayo was 'different' but still devoured," someone else who had tried it said.

Others said the chilli jam and beetroot varieties were "delicious" too.

On Instagram, others have shared snaps of the new "Chicken Salt Mayo", with mixed reviews.

"The jury is out," one Melbourne user said.

While in contrast, another person rated it a "10 out of 10".

Another simply said: "What the f**k. I'm confused".

Chicken salt was born in 1942 in Tumby Bay, South Australia by Peter Brinkworth and had a humble beginning being sold to fish 'n' chip shops and chicken shops through the state according to a report by Adelaide Nowin April 2018.

But it wasn't until local food firm Mitani bought the business that the seasoning became an Australian icon, most famous for being sprinkled on hot chips.

Thesedays there are heaps of brands available, but Mr Brinkworth's recipe, now owned by Mitani, is recognised as the original.

He told celebrity chef Adam Liaw the recipe was a blend of "onion powder, garlic powder, celery salt, paprika, chicken bouillon and monosodium glutamate" mixed with a bit of curry powder in an article for The Guardian Australia.

