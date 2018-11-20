Jury returns verdict in Millmerran murder trial

A JURY of seven women and five men have found Kevin Patrick Hanley guilty of murder over the 2016 shooting death of Matthew Morcus near Millmerran.

After five days of hearing from about 30 witnesses the jury took four hours to deliberate on a verdict this afternoon.

The jury were given the option to return a verdict to either the charge of murder of manslaughter.

Hanley, 71, took to the stand last Friday in the Supreme Court claiming he went to the Cypress Gardens address "to frighten" Mr Morcus with a .22 calibre rifle with the safety engaged when he saw an argument between the deceased and another woman.

Historic photo of Matthew David Morcus in 2009. Morcus was shot dead in Millmerran 13 October 2016 Toowoomba Chronicle

He told the court Mr Morcus had, approached him, touched the gun, it discharged and that it had fallen on the floor.

A recording made just after the incident was played to the jury where Hanley said: "I didn't mean to kill the c***, I was just gonna shoot him in the leg because that's what he's like, I shot him, I killed him, I didn't mean to do that".

In sentencing Hanley to life in jail, Justice Martin Burns described the shooting as a senseless act.

"It may be that you were angry about what happened earlier but it is more likely in my view you felt insulted and resented being called an old man (by the deceased)," he said.

Kevin Hanley leaves court on day one of his murder trial: Accused in 2016 Millmerran shooting fronts court at the start of his trial.

"You raised the rifle, aimed it at Mr Morcus and fired.

"I accept when you stepped in the doorway you had no intention to kill, but I think its probable you reacted to what Mr Morcus said to you, lost control, raised the rifle and fired it."

In a victim impact statement tendered to the court, Matthew Morcus' father Alf said his health had suffered as a result of the incident between his son and the man he described as "a mate".

"As far as I'm concerned I've got no malice (toward Hanley) I've lost a son and (if sentenced to life) I've lost a good friend in Kevin," he said.