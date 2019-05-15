Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Neil Edward Norris is seen leaving the Supreme Court in Brisbane. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP.
Neil Edward Norris is seen leaving the Supreme Court in Brisbane. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP.
News

Jury discharged in worksite kill case

by Vanessa Marsh
15th May 2019 3:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE jury in the case of an excavator driving charged with manslaughter after a co-worker was hit and killed when a 1.2 tonne attachment fell from the machine has been discharged

After a three-day trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court, the jury in the case of Neil Edward Norris was this afternoon discharged in order for more information on the case to be obtained.

Norris was on trial over the death of workmate Peter Tullett, who died from head injuries after the April 2017 incident at Springfield Lakes, near Brisbane.

The case will be mentioned again on Wednesday.

jury manslaughter neil edward norris worksite

Top Stories

    Man accused of going on crazy rampage at Burnett Heads

    premium_icon Man accused of going on crazy rampage at Burnett Heads

    Crime A 45-YEAR-OLD Bargara man was arrested on Wedneday and charged with seven counts of wilful damage after a string of offences at Burnett Heads.

    Father of three seeks $700K after workplace fall

    premium_icon Father of three seeks $700K after workplace fall

    News Claim lodged with court after workplace injury

    Bundy firm's finger lickin' Asian KFC deal

    premium_icon Bundy firm's finger lickin' Asian KFC deal

    News Bundy chillis on the global stage.

    Horrendous: Magistrate tears shreds off repeat drug driver

    premium_icon Horrendous: Magistrate tears shreds off repeat drug driver

    Crime MAGISTRATE Terry Duroux has torn shreds off a repeat drug driver