A MARYBOROUGH man, who was accused of raping a teenager, has been cleared of the serious allegations.

The 28-year-old was on Monday found not guilty by a jury in Maryborough District Court on two counts of rape.

It was alleged the man raped the girl in a car on January 1, 2016.

Supporters of the accused burst into tears of relief when the verdict was read out.

The jury finished their deliberations on the trial's sixth day.