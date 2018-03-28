Jury finds Mackay man guilty of manslaughter with sword

Mackay murder accused Mala Owen Geissler is on trial in the Supreme Court in Mackay.

UPDATE: MALA Owen Geissler has been found guilty of killing Tyrone 'Tubby' Baynton with a samurai sword during a bungled armed robbery.

The jury on Geissler's Supreme Court trial in Mackay, which began on March 20, returned with the verdict Tuesday after just over an hour of deliberations.

The seven women and five men found Geissler, 31, not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter, on October 11, 2015 at North Mackay.

When the result was handed down before Justice James Henry, the packed courtroom remained quiet, while heads peered in from the corridor.

The jury's decision garnered a muted reaction from Mr Baynton's mother Dianne Baynton and fellow supporters.

Several police officers in the gallery appeared displeased.

Tyrone 'Tubby' Michael Baynton was stabbed to death on October 11, 2015 at North Mackay. Facebook

Mackay CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Tucker was among the officers in court.

Crown prosecutor Caroline Marco unsuccessfully argued Geissler either intended to kill Mr Baynton, or committed an act "likely to endanger human life" during a crime.

Instead, the jury favoured defence barrister Tim Ryan's submission Mr Baynton's death was, by law, an accident.

Mr Ryan argued Geissler was unable to see through Mr Baynton's front door when, accompanied by Jeremy Kenneth Abell and Joshua Don Francis Wales, he punctured through it with the sword, fatally piercing Mr Baynton's neck.

Geissler's girlfriend at the time of the stabbing, Paige Yasserie, gave evidence Geissler told her he did not mean to kill Mr Baynton when he stabbed his sword into the hollow door.

Ms Baynton and her supporters filed into a room with police after the verdict, waiting for a sentencing hearing, which was later adjourned to Wednesday morning.

The scene of the alleged murder in North Mackay. Tony Martin

